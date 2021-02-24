Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.70 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE PLOW opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

