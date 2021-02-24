Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 179,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.