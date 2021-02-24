Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.23

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 14515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

