Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

