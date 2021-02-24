Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3,602.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

