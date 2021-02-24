Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $19.97 on Monday. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

