dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.89. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.