dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DMYD stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMYD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth $5,031,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

