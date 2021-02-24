dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DMYD stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
