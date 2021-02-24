DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DMC Global traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $955.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

