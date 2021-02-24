Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.95. 104,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

