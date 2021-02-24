Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,895. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

