Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.73. 7,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

