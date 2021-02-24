Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

