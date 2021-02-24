Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,511. Discovery has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

