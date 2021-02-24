DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $341,639.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00418143 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,030,655,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,874,072,953 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.