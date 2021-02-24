Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $73.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

