dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Achieves $18.33 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $3.91 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00005206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

