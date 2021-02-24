Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.