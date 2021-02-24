Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.26

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 175716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

