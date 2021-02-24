Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

DAL opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

