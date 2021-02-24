Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

NYSE DELL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

