Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.02

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

