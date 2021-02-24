DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Achieves $11.51 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00008882 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $730,050.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,601,372 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.