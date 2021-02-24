Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 13738805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of C$87.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89.

Get Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,770.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.