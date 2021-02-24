Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.67 and last traded at $99.70. 3,547,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,415,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,396.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,287.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

