Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Analysis

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

This table compares SmartFinancial and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.64 $26.55 million $1.68 12.76 Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.38 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Danske Bank A/S 2 3 1 0 1.83

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Danske Bank A/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.