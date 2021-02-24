Daniel E. Bachus Sells 30,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

