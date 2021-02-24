Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.94

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 15157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

