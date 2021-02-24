Dana Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dana stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -466.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

