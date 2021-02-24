Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.13. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 30,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

