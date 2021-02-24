DA Davidson Weighs in on Realty Income Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

