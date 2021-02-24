CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 526,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,604. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.