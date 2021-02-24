CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $68.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.20 billion to $69.79 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.26 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $287.97 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,060,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

