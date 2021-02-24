Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

