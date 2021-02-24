Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $300,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

