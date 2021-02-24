Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 270.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

