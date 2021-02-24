CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy Sells 3,280 Shares

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,987.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 221,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

