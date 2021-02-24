CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.97 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.