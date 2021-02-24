Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

