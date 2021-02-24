Critical Survey: Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chilco River and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Chilco River.

Risk & Volatility

Chilco River has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chilco River and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 1.05 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -173.30

Chilco River has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Chilco River and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chilco River N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -11.17% -11.89% -3.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manchester United beats Chilco River on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

