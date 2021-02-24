Critical Comparison: InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 96.5% of InsPro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InsPro Technologies $14.89 million 0.66 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Zuora $276.06 million 7.21 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -22.55

InsPro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InsPro Technologies and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InsPro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00

Zuora has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than InsPro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InsPro Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78%

Risk & Volatility

InsPro Technologies has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

InsPro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. In addition, it offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania. InsPro Technologies Corporation is a subsidiary of Majesco.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

