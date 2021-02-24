Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CEQP stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

