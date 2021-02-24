Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.08. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

