Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,010. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

