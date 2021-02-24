Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $134,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 358,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,400. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

