Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,679 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

BEP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,014. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

