Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 548,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

