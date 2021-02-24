Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $5.50 at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

