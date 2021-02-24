Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

