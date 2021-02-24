Credit Suisse Group Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

